Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $346.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

