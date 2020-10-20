Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arts-Way Manufacturing stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.25. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

