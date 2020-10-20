ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.02 and a 200-day moving average of $347.02. The company has a market cap of $161.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $409.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 25.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.