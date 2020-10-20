ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Insider Purchases £99,828.30 in Stock

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

Shares of ASC traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,955.50 ($64.74). 438,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,025.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,599.46. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

