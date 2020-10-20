Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Update

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 912,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 40,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,548. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aspen Group by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

