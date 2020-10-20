Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,365 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.