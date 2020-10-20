Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 3,395 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,771,000. AXA grew its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.60. 60,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609,675. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

