Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $177.02. 28,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,696. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

