Asset Dedication LLC Buys 485 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.20. 18,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

