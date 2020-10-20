Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 151,700.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDIV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 46,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,233. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

