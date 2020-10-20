Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1,549.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,392. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,521.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,443.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

