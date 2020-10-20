Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $266.34. 257,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,452,248. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $744.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

