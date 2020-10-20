Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $1,682,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

