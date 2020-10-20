Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $613.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $621.16 and its 200 day moving average is $555.61. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.54.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

