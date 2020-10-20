Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.65. 48,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,400. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.94.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

