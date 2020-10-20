Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,945,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 975,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $19,480,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 274,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

