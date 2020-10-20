Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,466 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $178,289,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,081. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.