Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,545.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,515.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,439.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

