Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Bank of America by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 480,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,159,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

