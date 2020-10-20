Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 1,835.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,997 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,569.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter.

BSCT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. 2,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

