Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 470,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after buying an additional 82,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.81. 45,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

