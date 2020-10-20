Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.07. 10,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.39. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.