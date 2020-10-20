Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,678 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 2.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in McDonald's by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 28.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

McDonald's stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.83. 28,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

