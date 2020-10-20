Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 115,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.