Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 4,837 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.56. 13,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,451. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.