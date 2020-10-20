Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.58. 18,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.37. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.