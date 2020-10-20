Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $334.89. 36,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,995 shares of company stock worth $82,355,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

