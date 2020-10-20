Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 222,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,842,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

