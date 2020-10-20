Asset Dedication LLC Sells 20,962 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 182.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 62,893 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 157,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,353. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.