Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ATRI opened at $655.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.11. Atrion has a one year low of $579.00 and a one year high of $846.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $638.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.04.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atrion by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atrion by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atrion by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Atrion by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

