AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

NYSE T opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

