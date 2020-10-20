Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Update

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 823,500 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 921,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Autoweb stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 1,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Autoweb from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

