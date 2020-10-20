AXA’s (AXAHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXAHY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. AXA has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

