Axis DeFi (AXIS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $71,063.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $71,063.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00005555 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

