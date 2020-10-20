Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of AAXN opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,427,980. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

