Bank of America Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $60.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.59.

NYSE:MS opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,682,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

