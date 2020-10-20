Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,532,000 after buying an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,650,000 after buying an additional 2,834,964 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

