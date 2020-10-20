Bank of America Cuts Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target to $71.50

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $76.00 to $71.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BCS raised Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $56.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Yandex by 4,293.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 100.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Yandex by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

