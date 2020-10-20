Bank of America Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $180.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $171.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Shares of TSCO opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

