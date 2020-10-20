BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,318 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BankUnited worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BankUnited by 183.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth $88,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

BankUnited stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

