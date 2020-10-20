Banner (BANR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BANR stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

