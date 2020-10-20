Barclays Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $48.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.33 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 620.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

