Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, CSFB upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HANNOVER RUECK/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

Shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.94. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts forecast that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.