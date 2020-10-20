Barclays Upgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.06.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,513 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 681,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 991.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 407,368 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 417.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 313,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 162.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 472,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 292,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

