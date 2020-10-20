Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 16,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after buying an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 642,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. BofA Securities upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,698. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

