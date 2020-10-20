Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.60. 7,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,846. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.74.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

