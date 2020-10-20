Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.73 Million Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $226.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.04. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

