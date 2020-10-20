Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $564,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,521.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,443.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

