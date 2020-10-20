Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

NYSE BAC opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

