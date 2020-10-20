Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,058,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

